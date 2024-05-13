Athiya Shetty writes 'calm after storm' in new post amid husband KL Rahul's viral video with LSG owner

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty maintains a vibrant presence on social media. She is recognized as the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and the partner of cricketer KL Rahul. Recently, following criticism directed at her husband by LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka after a match loss, KL Rahul expressed his desire to depart from the team. Now, Athiya has shared a cryptic message on social media.



For those unaware, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets. Following the match, LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka was seen engaging in an intense conversation with Rahul. A viral video captured the moment, showing Goenka admonishing the Indian batter while he expressed frustration through gestures.

Athiya Shetty drops cryptic note

Athiya Shetty recently took to Instagram stories to share a captivating picture of the sea with the setting sun casting a warm glow. Alongside the serene image, she captioned it, "The calm after the storm."

Earlier, Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram to drop a childhood pic of herself. In the pic, she seems visibly angry, emitting a loud scream with her mouth wide open. Alongside the image, Athiya captioned it with, "Cute but Scorpio." Her brother, Ahan Shetty, promptly responded to the photo with a comment, stating, "This is what I've had to deal with for 28 years…"

Following her father Suniel Shetty's hint at her pregnancy, Athiya Shetty's post surfaced. During an episode of the dance reality show Dance Deewane, Suniel mentioned the possibility of becoming a grandfather. Host Bharti Singh teased Suniel about his future role, to which he responded, "Yes, next season, when I come, I will be walking on the stage like a nana (grandfather)."

More about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

On January 23, 2023, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her father, Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, surrounded by loved ones. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary by sharing a heartfelt video featuring cherished memories from their wedding and married life. In a collaborative Instagram post, they expressed, "Finding you was like coming home."

