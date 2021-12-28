Athiya Shetty's BF KL Rahul and brother Ahan Shetty are best buddies & this UNSEEN pic explains it

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s relationship rumours have been going on for a long time now. But, recently during the premiere of Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap, they made their relationship official with their first public appearance and it was clear that the cricketer is very much a part of the 'Shetty parivaar'. Well, today is Ahan’s birthday and wishes have been pouring in from every corner but the one wish that stole the show was that of KL Rahul’s.

KL Rahul took to his Instagram handle to share an unseen picture of him with Ahan Shetty and we have to admit that their swag is unmissable in this pic. Both the boys are dressed in all-black attire. Ahan can be seen dressed in a black tee over black pants as he held his mask in his hand. The Tadap actor completed his look with white sports shoes. KL Rahul on the other hand wore a black jacket over black pants and white shoes. He also wore an orange cap and a black mask. KL wrote “Happy Birthday my bro” on the picture to wish Ahan.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty posted a gorgeous picture of the Tadap actor where Ahan looked nothing short of a greek god. However, what really caught our attention was the very sweet and heartfelt message that he penned down along with the post. He wrote, “Happiest birthday wishes to my biggest joy, greatest pride and most of all my love… you have given me so so so many reasons to be proud of the man you have become but the proudest moment for me is telling others you are MY SON …I wish you love ,luck ,adventure as you embark on your exciting new journey… work hard ,work honest … be forever thankful for what you have… always look for love , kindness, positivity in others …. Always stop to help someone along the way … forgive yourself and learn when you make mistakes but most of all enjoy the journey …may all the choices you make only lead you to greater happiness…love , Ahan Shetty’s papa.”

