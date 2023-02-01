Athiya Shetty’s BFF Akansha Ranjan shares candid PIC from the wedding; The caption will make you go ROFL

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding took place on January 23rd at Suniel Shetty’s bungalow in Khandala. The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony that was attended by their families and close friends. Athiya’s friends Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor, and Krishna Shroff were among those who attended the wedding in Khandala. Soon after their wedding, Athiya and KL Rahul posted stunning pictures from the ceremony. In the last few days, they have also shared pictures from the haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. And if you, just like us, can’t get enough of their wedding pictures- we have something for you. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has shared an unseen picture from the wedding and it is just too cute! Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shares candid picture from Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding

Akansha Ranjan took to her Instagram story to post a picture from Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding ceremony. The picture shows Akansha getting emotional, as Athiya greets her and reaches out to hug her. Athiya is seen smiling in the picture, and she looks beautiful in a pink chikankari lehenga that she wore on her wedding day. Meanwhile, Akansha also looks stunning in a blush pink saree paired with a pastel-coloured floral blouse. While the picture is adorable, it’s Akansha’s hilarious caption that has garnered attention. Sharing the candid picture of the emotional moment, Akansha joked, “Pleading and crying to @athiyashetty for wedding photos.” Take a look at the picture below!

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding after-party Yesterday, KL Rahul posted a video of himself and Athiya Shetty from their wedding after-party. The video shows the lovebirds making goofy expressions as they posed for pictures. Athiya is seen in a red ethnic outfit with intricate embroidery, while KL Rahul is seen in a black sequined kurta. Athiya accessorized with an emerald and diamond choker, and was also seen wearing a mangalsutra in the video. In case you missed it, check it out below!

Meanwhile, on January 23rd, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty shared stunning pictures from their wedding ceremony. Their joint statement read, “In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

