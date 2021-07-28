Athiya Shetty's THIS comment on KL Rahul's picture makes fans call her 'bhabhi ji'

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's rumoured relationship has been grabbing a lot of attention these days. It is clear from their pictures that both of them are in the UK. While both the stars have kept mum and refrained from commenting anything about their relationship, fans still feel that they are much more than just being friends. In fact, their social media posts about UNO nights and lovey-dovey comments on each other's posts are proof of it. Athiya Shetty's recent comment on one of KL Rahul's posts has grabbed all eyeballs yet again.

KL Rahul recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a couple of pictures of him. It appears to be from his cricket practise sessions. Well, Athiya could not keep herself away from commenting on his picture. She posted a heart emoji in the comments section, and this was enough for the fans to get the hint. The moment fans saw Athiya’s comments, one of them replied, “bhabhi ji namaskar.” The other fan posted a smiling face with three hearts emoji.

Check it out:

Recently, Anushka Shetty had posted a couple of her pictures and credited Athiya Shetty for clicking them. Looking at both the actresses bond so well, we can only think of one common factor between them, i.e. Cricket.

