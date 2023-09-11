Athiya Shetty's dad Suniel Shetty praises son-in-law KL Rahul as he wins hearts in India vs Pakistan match

KL Rahul made a heroic entry on the pitch after recovering from an injury. The nail-biting India and Pakistan Asia Cup match was held today where the ace cricketer scored a century. The cricketer’s father-in-law, actor Suniel Shetty couldn’t be more proud and thus congratulated him on this achievement.

Suniel Shetty congratulates KL Rahul on his remarkable feat

Today, on September 11, KL Rahul marked a remarkable feat as he scored a century in the iconic India vs. Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2023. Rahul, who was on rest for an extended period due to an injury and the ensuing surgery, brought up his 100 with the help of 10 fours and 2 sixes. Taking to Instagram handle, proud Suniel Shetty cheered up for his son-in-law as he shared a photo of the cricketer and captioned, “A sublime performance - A triumphant return. Gratitude Overflows. Grateful to the almighty for empowering all efforts”. (crossed finger, folded hand and black heart emoji). Have a look:

Social media users react

Soon after the post was shared, several congratulatory messages started to pour in the comments section for the heart-warming victory of the cricketer. Actor Rajat Bedi commented, “What a come back ..@klrahul well played champ. Enjoy” while actress Sangeeta Bijlani commented clap emojis.

In fact, several fans couldn’t stop heaping praises for the cricketer. A fan commented, “Downfall bhi dena bhagwan par comeback KL Rahul ki tarah dena,” while another fan wrote, “kal ek damad ji india ko proud karake gye Aaj dusare form me aa gye Jai ho”. The post was also filled with several red heart emojis.

Athiya Shetty also congratulated her husband KL Rahul for his achievement

KL Rahul's proud wifey, Athiya Shetty also congratulated her husband on Instagram as she shared a picture and a video from the joyous moment. The post was accompanied by the caption, “Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise…You are everything, I love you. #1." Have a look:

It is worth mentioning that Virat Kohli and KL Rahul today registered the highest-ever partnership in the history of the Asia Cup during the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Meanwhile, Athiya and KL Rahul after being in a relationship for nearly four years tied the nuptial knot on January 23, earlier this year in a private ceremony. The wedding was held at Athiya's father, Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. Ever since exchanging wedding vows, the couple is often be seen sharing mushy adorable photographs.

