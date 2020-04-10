Athiya Shetty's latest look in an oversized 'boyfriend shirt' has got complete attention from KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of photos in an oversized, crisp boyfriend shirt and cricketer KL Rahul had thoughts on it.

Rumoured lovers Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are keeping their fans hooked to their Instagram, thanks to their social media banter. While they continue to share photos amid this lockdown, cricketer KL Rahul's recent comment on Athiya's latest Instagram post further hints at their ever-blossoming relationship. Athiya took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of photos in an oversized, crisp boyfriend shirt. From the looks of it, Athiya was on a video call with her closest friend and was posing for photos.

Sharing these photos, Athiya captioned it, "party of two! ft with @sashajairam." However, KL Rahul was more keen about what Athiya was wearing and commented, "Nice shirt," with a ‘shush' emoji. Well, looks like the shirt actually belongs to the cricketer.

Athiya and KL Rahul haven’t made their relationship official yet but their social media appearances together have got fans wondering about their relationship status.

Just last year, the two had joined their friends for an international holiday and pictures from the same made way on social media. KL Rahul himself had shared a fun photo from the trip and even used a famous dialogue from Athiya's dad Suniel Shetty's film for the caption.

However, Suniel Shetty has refused to speak about his daughter's relationship. He told the press, "I am not having the relationship, and you (media) will have to ask Athiya about it. If it’s true then you (media) come and tell me, and we will talk about it. If you don’t know, how can you ask me?"

