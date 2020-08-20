  1. Home
Athiya Shetty's latest swimsuit photo leaves rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul stunned as he calls her 'Boss'

Athiya Shetty's mirror selfie received a whole lot of reactions but the most noteworthy one was from rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul. Take a look below.
Mumbai
Athiya Shetty's latest swimsuit photo leaves rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul stunned as he calls her 'Boss'.

Athiya Shetty, who is spending her lockdown at her farmhouse on the outskirts of the city along with her dogs, is keeping fans hooked to her gram with some happy photos. From sunshine-filled posts to adorable videos of being surrounded by her pets, the actress is definitely spreading a whole lot of positivity. Athiya also dropped some mid-week glam on Instagram as she posted a stunning picture in a cutout lavender swimsuit. 

The mirror selfie flaunted Athiya's toned bod perfectly as she posed with her hair slicked back into a pony tail. Athiya captioned the photo with a simple purple heart emoji to go with the photo's aesthetic. However, it were the limited comments on her picture that caught our attention. 

Indian cricketer KL Rahul, who is rumoured to be dating Athiya, dropped a comment that left fans wondering what it actually meant. Rahul commented a black heart emoji and wrote, "Jefa." If you're wondering what it means, then let us tell you that Jefa is a Spanish word and actually means 'Boss'. However, KL Rahul seemed to have deleted the comment. 

Check it out:   

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on

While the two have not confirmed their relationship, Athiya and KL Rahul dish out ample PDA on social media. Back in April, for the cricketer's birthday, Athiya shared an adorable picture and wrote, "happy birthday, my person." 

Take a look: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

happy birthday, my person  @rahulkl

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on

Do you stan KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty? Let us know in the comments below.  

Credits :Pinkvilla

