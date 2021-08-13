Athiya Shetty's rumoured beau KL Rahul's birthday gift to her dad Suniel Shetty has him impressed; WATCH

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are in a rumoured relationship for quite some time now. Even though they have not gone official about it, their pictures and comments on each other's posts prove that they are much more than just friends. Suniel Shetty's recent post calling him 'baba' speaks a thousand words.

The entire nation is currently cheering for KL Rahul after his brilliant performance at the test match in Lord's. Athiya had put up a post for her rumoured beau and showered love on him, and now it is her dad Suniel Shetty who is cheering for her daughter's rumoured beau. Taking to his Instagram, Suniel Shetty posted a clip of KL Rahul from the match. His post was proof of his happiness and pride. In the clip he shared, we could see KL Rahul raising his bat as the crowd cheered for him and Virat Kohli hugging him. Sharing this clip, Suniel wrote, "100 at the Mecca of cricket! Congratulations, and god bless baba." Rahul took to the comments section to reply with a heart and hug emoji.

Take a look:

Last month, Suniel Shetty shared a video of KL Rahul and his son Ahan Shetty exercising in the garden. Both the boys were running with their pet friend. Suniel, in his caption, had termed both Ahan and KL Rahul as his ‘love’ and ‘strength.’

If that was not hint enough of Athiya and Rahul’s rumoured relationship, then the pictures of the cricketers and their family chilling in the UK, featuring Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul together spoke a thousand words.

How many hearts for this Jodi?

ALSO READ: PIC: Athiya Shetty cheers for rumoured beau KL Rahul as he scores his first Test century at Lord’s​