Athiya Shetty's subtle yet so beautiful pink wedding lehenga took 10,000 man-hours to make
The first photos of newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are out and they look stunning together in regal ensembles.
Kannanur Lokesh Rahul, referred to as KL Rahul, the Indian Cricketer, and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot today, January 23 at Suniel Shetty's bungalow in Khandala. The happy couple took their vows in presence of their close friends and family. The first photos of newlyweds are out and they look stunning together in regal ensembles.
The bride, Athiya Shetty wore a pink lehenga for the pheras, designed by Anamika Khanna. Athiya Shetty's chikankari wedding lehenga reminds us of Anushka Sharma's as she too decided to go with a pastel hue in place of a traditional red one. The designer clearly left no stone unturned to create this extremely fine piece for Athiya Shetty and it looks every bit exquisite. The lehenga in pink is entirely handmade, handwoven and made in silk with zardozi and jaali work. The veil and her dupatta are made of silk organza. It took almost 10000 hours to make, which means 416 days to create this elegant wedding lehenga.
I'm already imagining how Athiya Shetty's bridal march to the mandap might have livened up the rather quiet wedding.
To complement the pink lehenga, the bride wore nothing but a huge neckpiece, matching earrings and a maang tikka. The delicate and oh-so-beautiful kaleereins have got my heart.
Rahul, on the other hand, wore a lightly embroidered sherwani with a stole. From the bridal look to the backdrop of their mandap, everything about KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding is about elegance. Athiya's lehenga undoubtedly stole the show!
KL Rahul and Athiya, the couple was super secretive about their relationship initially. But in the last few months, they weren't as secretive and often expressed their mutual respect and adoration for each other through social media posts.
While interacting with the media outside the venue, Suniel Shetty confirmed that they are planning the wedding reception only post IPL. IPL 2023 will kickstart in March and will end on June 1.
Here's wishing Athiya and KL Rahul a Happy married life!
