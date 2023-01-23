Athiya Shetty's subtle yet so beautiful pink wedding lehenga took 10,000 man-hours to make

Kannanur Lokesh Rahul, referred to as KL Rahul, the Indian Cricketer, and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot today, January 23 at Suniel Shetty's bungalow in Khandala. The happy couple took their vows in presence of their close friends and family. The first photos of newlyweds are out and they look stunning together in regal ensembles. The bride, Athiya Shetty wore a pink lehenga for the pheras, designed by Anamika Khanna. Athiya Shetty's chikankari wedding lehenga reminds us of Anushka Sharma's as she too decided to go with a pastel hue in place of a traditional red one. The designer clearly left no stone unturned to create this extremely fine piece for Athiya Shetty and it looks every bit exquisite. The lehenga in pink is entirely handmade, handwoven and made in silk with zardozi and jaali work. The veil and her dupatta are made of silk organza. It took almost 10000 hours to make, which means 416 days to create this elegant wedding lehenga.

I'm already imagining how Athiya Shetty's bridal march to the mandap might have livened up the rather quiet wedding. To complement the pink lehenga, the bride wore nothing but a huge neckpiece, matching earrings and a maang tikka. The delicate and oh-so-beautiful kaleereins have got my heart.