Athiya Shetty's wedding kalire had 7 vows engraved in Sanskrit; We give full marks for detailing

It definitely seems to be the wedding season in Bollywood. All eyes are now on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding and before this, January began with Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding. Their wedding too was an intimate affair in the presence of close friends and family at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow. Their dreamy wedding pictures took over the internet and fans went gaga over everything from Athiya’s bridal attire to each and every wedding detail. Well, today we got our hands on yet another detail from the actress’ bridal ensemble and it is about her kalire charm. Athiya Shetty’s kalire details

Athiya Shetty’s stylist Ami Patel shared a couple of pictures of the actress’ kalire and we cannot take our eyes off her gorgeous kalire. Her stylist revealed that the charms on her kalire had the 7 vows of marriage engraved on it. In the first picture, we can see a closeup of the charms. In one of the charms was engraved their wedding date. Sharing this picture, Ami wrote, “The saptapadi - the 7 vows of marriage taken around the fire as witness. So were Athiya’s kalire charms. The 7 vow’s engraved in Sanskrit on the sun and little sunflowers embellished on the kaliras made them so charming and special. Kalire by @mrinalinichandra @athiyashetty.” Check out Athiya Shetty’s kalire:

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding after-party Recently, KL Rahul posted a video of himself and Athiya Shetty from their wedding after-party. The video shows the lovebirds making goofy expressions as they posed for pictures. Athiya is seen in a red ethnic outfit with intricate embroidery, while KL Rahul is seen in a black sequined kurta. Athiya accessorized with an emerald and diamond choke, and was also seen wearing a mangalsutra in the video. In case you missed it, check it out below! Meanwhile, on January 23rd, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty shared stunning pictures from their wedding ceremony. Their joint statement read, “In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

