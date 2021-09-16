Athlete & model Manoj Patil’s condition critical after suicide attempt; Blames actor Sahil Khan for harassment

(Trigger Warning)

Former Mr India contest winner Manoj Patil has allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming some pills. He was rushed to the Cooper Hospital where his condition is said to be critical, as claimed by the reports. As mentioned in The Times of India, the incident took place between 12.30 am and 1 am at Patil's home in the Saileela building. The information was shared by his manager. It is worth mentioning here that the athlete has recently submitted a letter to Oshiwara police and demanded action against Bollywood actor Sahil Khan.

Manoj has alleged that the actor has been defaming him on social media and creating problems in his professional life. However, Sahil Khan has said that this could be a publicity stunt with a communal angle. “I have had no association with Manoj,” he added. TOI report further claims that Pari Naaz, Manoj Patil’s manager, stated that they had demanded that an FIR be registered against Sahil Khan. However, an official at the Oshiwara police station said no FIR has been registered so far and they have visited the hospital where Manoj Patil is admitted.

Recently, Sahil Khan on his Instagram account had shared a video, “Manoj Steroid Wala Kaun hai? Any Idea! Believe it or not. For more watch my story.” India Today reports claims that Manoj Patil’s mother said that her son was being mentally harassed by Sahil Khan.

To note, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday had quashed two FIRs registered by Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff. The complaint alleged allegations of cheating and intimidation by Ayesha on ‘Style’ actor Sahil Khan.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

