Atif Aslam and wife Sara Bharwana blessed with a baby girl; Singer shares her first pic

Congratulations are in order as singer Atif Aslam, who has won hearts with his melodious songs, took to social media and announced that he has been blessed with a baby girl. A while ago, Atif surprised his fans by sharing the first picture of his and Sara Bharwana's daughter. Along with the picture, the ace singer also revealed the name of his munchkin.

Atif Aslam welcomes a baby girl

The Dil Diyan Gallan singer called his daughter the 'new queen of his heart'. He expressed excitement about the arrival of his baby girl. He even revealed that the mother and the baby are doing fine. Atif wrote, "Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived. Both baby and sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam 23/03/2023 #ramadan." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, his fans and friends were seen showering love on the little one. Singer Stebin Ben, who was recently seen performing with Akshay Kumar and others during The Entertainers tour, wrote, "Sending love. Congratulations." A fan wrote, "huge huge huge congratulations :) what a great news ... what a beautiful blessing month it is ... so happy for u ... may god bless her always. Lil halima atif aslam is just the cutest Mashallah ... wishing for all the happiness for u n ur family rockstar." Another fan wrote, "MashaAllah."

Atif and Sara got married in 2013 and the duo has two sons, Abdul and Aryaan.

Meanwhile, Atif is popularly known for his songs like Pehli Nazar Mein, O Saathi, Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein, Be Intehaan and others. After the Uri strike, India banned Pakistani artists from working in Bollywood. Atif and other Pakistani artists have stayed away from the industry since then.