Atif Aslam welcomes his second child; Shares first pic of the new born baby

The new year is ending on a very happy note for Pakistani singer Atif Aslam. The renowned singer has welcomed his second child with wife Sara Bharwana. The Dil Diyan Gallan singer, who has several melodious tracks to his name and never fails to win our hearts with his soulful voice, took the social media by storm after he shared the big news of the arrival of his little munchkin. This isn’t all. Atif also treated his fans with the first picture of his newborn baby.

In the adorable picture shared by the proud father, the little angel was seen dressed in a cosy onesie and a cute white cap. Besides, the baby was too cute for words as he slept hugging a big stuff toy. Sharing his happiness over the big news, Atif wrote that both the baby and his wife Sara are doing fine now. “Ladies and gentlemen our NEW arrival Alhamdulilah. Both mother and baby are fine. Keep us in your prayers and don’t forget to say Mashallah.”

As soon as Atif shared the big news, the new parents were inundated with best wishes for the arrival of their baby. Among the first one to send their wishes were singer Stebin Ben and actor Aayush Sharma. For the uninitiated, Atif married Sara in a grand wedding in March 2013. The couple also has a boy named Ahad Atif.

Heartiest congratulations to Atif Aslam for this new addition to his family.

