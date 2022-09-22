Atithi Bhooto Bhava director Hardik Gajjar says Jackie Shroff made him cry: 'I'm a fanboy for life'

Pratik Gandhi, Jackie Shroff, and Sharmin Segal are coming together for a film Atithi Bhooto Bhava. The trailer has been released and it will be streaming on ZEE5 from September 23. The romantic lighthearted comedy is directed by Hardik Gajjar. The story revolves around the love story of Pratik Gandhi aka Srikant Shirodkar and Sharmin Sehgal aka Netra Bannerjee which takes an unexpected turn when it’s intervened by a ghost named Makhan Singh portrayed by veteran superstar, Jackie Shroff. Well, the director is all praise for Jackie Shroff.

Speaking about the experience of working with Jackie Shroff, director Hardik Gajjar said, “There are no words one can describe working with dada. He's an institution in himself and I'm a fanboy for life. Genuinely he is amazing in the film. Every time he'd have his scene, I'd be on the monitor in awe of his performance. In one of the emotional scenes where he meets his love, I had tears in my eyes during filming that scene, I hope the audience will also feel the same. As a filmmaker, I couldn't ask for more.”