Atithi Bhooto Bhava Trailer: Jackie Shroff and Pratik Gandhi starrer showcases love stories from different eras

Atithi Bhooto Bhava trailer starring Jackie Shroff, Pratik Gandhi, and Sharmin Segal in the lead roles has been released today. The film will be releasing on the digital platform ZEE5. Divinaa Thackur, Simran Sharma, and, Prabhjyot Singh will also be seen in prominent roles. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the movie will stream from 23rd September 2022 in Hindi. The film is a romantic comedy that revolves around a man and a ghost who wants him to solve his problem. It will be interesting to watch whether Pratik Gandhi will be able to do so or not.

Srikant Shirodkar played by Pratik Gandhi is a witty stand-up comedian who takes his relationships for granted including with his live-in girlfriend Netra Bannerjee played by Sharmin Segal. Things take a turn when a Ghost named Makhan Singh played by Jackie Shroff enters their lives and asks Srikant to fulfill a promise made by him. Confused Srikant then realises that he has been reborn and that he was Makhan Singh’s – Darji (Grandfather) in 1975. The movie explores the journey of two love stories in different time zones and how Makhan Singh helps and guides Srikant in his relationship with Netra.