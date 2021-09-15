Is Atlee Kumar’s directorial starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara titled ‘Lion’? Find out

along with Nayanthara has been currently shooting for the much-awaited project directed by Tamil director Atlee Kumar in Pune. The film marks Atlee’s maiden venture in Hindi cinema after delivering blockbusters in Tamil cinema for half a decade. Atlee’s last released film ‘Bigil’ starring Thalapathy Vijay proved to be a mega venture and garnered immense success on the box office. Atlee’s latest SRK also stars Nayanthara, who played a pivotal role in ‘Bigil’. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover in the leading parts.

Atlee’s film is being shot in a Pune metro station as some pictures went viral of SRK and Nayanthara shooting in the city. Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter and shared a leaked document from the film which allegedly states that the film is titled ‘Lion’. There is no official clarity on whether the letter is real or not or if ‘Lion’ is a working title for the film and not an official one. Atlee is known for making mass entertainers that are high on drama and action. His last three releases were with Thalapathy Vijay including ‘Mersal’, and ‘Theri’.

Take a look at the tweet:

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the mega action entertainer Pathan co-starring though the film is yet unannounced by the makers Yash Raj Films. Reportedly SRK will be doing a film with prolific Rajkumar Hirani based on illegal immigration. Fans are keen to watch the superstar on the big screen again considering his last release was in 2018 titled ‘Zero’ co-starring and .

