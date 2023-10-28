Atlee opens up about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan; says superstar is a ‘serious producer’

Shah Rukh Khan made a massive comeback to the silver screen in 2023 with two back-to-back mega blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan. As you may know, the Bollywood superstar collaborated with renowned Tamil filmmaker Atlee for Jawan, which is still continuing its outstanding run at the box office. In his recent chat with Filmfare, the talented director opened up about working with King Khan in his maiden Bollywood venture. Interestingly, Atlee, who was all praises for Shah Rukh Khan, stated that the superstar is a serious producer.

Atlee says Shah Rukh Khan is a 'serious' producer

In his latest interview with Filmfare, director Atlee extensively spoke about his working experience with Shah Rukh Khan, who is also one of his all-time favorite actors. According to the talented director, King Khan is a simple person at heart and yet knows his craft extremely well. The Jawan actor knows exactly how to make a movie, and is a 'serious producer' when it comes to filmmaking.

Atlee added that Shah Rukh Khan is extremely supportive of his director and technicians, as both a producer and actor. The superstar always supports his crew members endlessly, to make the film better. The young filmmaker, who also stated that his ideology of films and graph have clearly improved and become better after collaborating with SRK in Jawan, concluded that he is blessed to have the superstar as the leading man in the fifth directorial venture of his career.

Shah Rukh Khan wanted to make an 'Indian' movie

Interestingly, in his chat with Filmfare, Atlee revealed that Shah Rukh Khan wanted to make an 'Indian' movie that caters to audiences from all parts of the country when the superstar approached him with an offer to collaborate. The director, who admitted that he never thought of making a Bollywood movie before, added that he was immediately excited by King Khan's idea. He also admitted that Jawan is his 'love letter' to SRK.

About Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan played a double role in Jawan, which featured National award-winner Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. Nayanthara played the female lead in the movie, which featured Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Anirudh Ravichander composed songs and the original score for Jawan, which is bankrolled by King Khan's home banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Jawan director Atlee heaps praise on Deepika Padukone: 'She speaks the scene through her eyes'