Atlee recalls receiving offer from Hollywood after Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan; 'If you want...'

The renowned South director Atlee is currently reveling in the success of his latest Bollywood directorial debut, Jawan. This film features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in main roles and has instantly become a blockbuster, continuing to perform well at the box office. In a recent interview, Atlee shared that he received an attractive offer from Hollywood professionals after they watched Jawan. To make something truly special in front of the camera, you must have a deep affection, especially for the individuals you collaborate with. This is a principle that director Atlee firmly believes in, and he emphasized it during the interview.

Six international action directors collaborated to choreograph the action scenes in Jawan. During a recent interview with Film Companion, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan’s director Atlee mentioned how their collective effort garnered attention from Hollywood. He said, “People who worked on our film were from Hollywood. Action director Spiro Razatos worked with us. So, Spiro and other great director and technicians from Hollywood were at the same screening of Jawan. And Spiro said I have done action in this film. So, they asked who has done that scene where SRK is engulfed in flames. He said, ‘It was the director’s vision and he executed it.’ So they immediately connected with me and told me, ‘If you want to work in Hollywood, let us know,’ so it isn’t a taste which is very desi. It is something superheroic and it has a very basic rhythm. I thought this idea only works for us but it is working globally.”

Jawan's director Atlee also spoke about how love serves as his guiding principle in life and said, “Without love there is nothing in the world. There is no math formula to my job. My craft is about love. If I don’t love something, I can’t creatively produce. So, I have to fall in love. If I like a girl, I can’t just marry. I have fall in love with her. Similarly, if I am making a film, it’s not only with the hero, I have to fall in love with the producer also. The world is driven my love, without it everything with turn mechanical.”

He further added, “Honesty comes with love. I take my time with people and see if we really match and whether I can love them and learn something from them. If someone comes to me and says, ‘Sir, I love you, I love your film. I want to work with you.’ That’s all, I will sign them. That’s my secret of signing films. And if a person comes and says ‘I will pay you this much and here is a blank cheque’, I have said no to a lot of people. You can’t buy me, but you can love me and I can love you back. Without love, I can’t create anything.”

In the Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer film Jawan, Deepika Padukone is also seen in a cameo appearance. The movie, directed and written by Atlee, was released on September 7th this year.

