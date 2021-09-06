Atlee's film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara is inspired from Money Heist?

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara have sent their fans into frenzy after photos of the actors from Pune surfaced on social media. The actors will be starring in Atlee's next and the film reportedly titled Jawaan has kicked off in Pune. The cast and crew were snapped at the metro station shooting for a hijack sequence.

In fact, even posed for photos with members of the Metro staff and their families. The photos have gone viral on social media and now another piece of news has made waves. According to an industry insider, Atlee's next with SRK and Nayanthara will be partially inspired from the hugely popular show Money Heist.

Taking to Twitter, film industry insider Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted about this development. His tweet read, "#ShahRukhKhan's next with #Atlee likely to have a sub plot inspired from #MoneyHeist. #Nayanthara #PriyaMani." While we wonder if this tweet holds any weight, what we do know that Atlee is going all out for his first pan-India film.

“Director, Atlee and crew are already in Pune, working to get the technicalities of shoot right. Shah Rukh Khan will be joining them any day now and the makers are all geared up for the first schedule of the film," a source exclusively told Pinkvilla.

A source had earlier revealed, "It’s larger than life yet driven by performance. Atlee masters the art of making double and triple role films, and this is him bringing the genre back to Bollywood with SRK." Click the link below to read more about it.

