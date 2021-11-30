'Atrangi Foodies': Sara Ali Khan beams with joy with Aanand L Rai in a BTS pic from Atrangi Re shoot days

Actress Sara Ali Khan is on cloud nine as her recently released song Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re has impressed her fans. Starring Sara, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, Atrangi Re is Aanand L Rai's directorial and is all set to release next month on Disney+Hotstar. Amid the buzz about the first song, on Tuesday, Sara and director Rai revisited a precious moment from the day they shot the song in Southern India with a special and delicious twist to it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Atrangi Re director shared a throwback photo in which Sara and he could be seen sitting next to each other. Sara is seen clad in the costume that she wore in the Chaka Chak song while Rai is seen in casuals. The director-actor could be seen smiling away at each other after a successful shoot day. Rai also revealed that he and Sara had relished Chettinad dishes that day. He wrote, "Our smile says it all Me and @saraalikhan95 after #chakachak song shoot and above all, after eating brilliant Chettinad food. #AtrangiFoodies."

Take a look:

The music of Atrangi Re has been composed by AR Rahman and so far, the first song has been loved. The trailer showcased the twisted love story of Rinku and Vishu played by Sara and Dhanush. Akshay also is seen in a never-seen-before avatar. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai. It is now all set to drop on Disney+Hotstar on December 24, 2021.

