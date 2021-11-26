Atrangi Re actor Sara Ali Khan is listening to this song on loop as she gets ready for shoot day; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is not too many films old in Bollywood, yet, the young actress has managed to find her own space in the film industry. She has impressed fans with her acts and continues to entertain them in the virtual world as well. Sara is quite active on social media and often treats fans to sneak-peeks into her personal and professional lives. Moreover, her candid pictures and goofy videos keep fans coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Sara shared a BTS video, as she gets ready for her shoot day. Moreover, she also revealed the song she has been listening to on loop.

A few hours ago, Sara took to her Instagram stories and shared a boomerang video featuring herself. In the video, she can be seen donning a yellow kurta, as the actress sits on a chair. As makeup artists get her ready for her shoot, she is seen looking at the camera and posing. Sara added the popular song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ by Harrdy Sandhu to her Instagram story. Sharing the video she captioned it, “Shoot Day! Listening to this on loop @harrdysandhu”.

Click HERE to watch Sara's story.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will soon be seen in the upcoming film Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film features Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film dropped recently and fans have been excited to watch the trio together. Atrangi Re will be releasing on an OTT platform on December 24th.

ALSO READ: Atrangi Re Trailer: Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar's love triangle is full of blunders, drama & action