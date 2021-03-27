  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar flaunts magician avatar in new look on last shoot day; Thanks Dhanush & Sara Ali Khan

Akshay Kumar has wrapped up the shooting of his next film Atrangi Re. He has shared his look from the film. Take a look here
Mumbai Updated: March 27, 2021 03:49 pm
Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar flaunts magician avatar in new look on last shoot day; Thanks Dhanush & Sara Ali Khan
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Director Aanand L Rai’s next film Atrangi Re has been in the headlines for quite some time. The film features Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar in the lead role. And today actor Akshay Kumar has wrapped up the shooting of the film

Credits :Akshay Kumar Twitter

You may like these
Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar flaunts quirky look at Taj Mahal; Sara Ali Khan says can’t get more Atrangi than this
Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush & Nimrat Kaur begin 25 day last schedule in Noida, Agra
Sara Ali Khan rejoices as she welcomes Akshay Kumar to Atrangi Re shoot: So privileged to be working with you
Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush to restart the film’s shooting from October?
Akshay Kumar is one busy man as he gears up to work on as many as four films for the remainder of 2020
Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush starrer kicks off with a puja; Fans send wishes to the cast
close