Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar flaunts magician avatar in new look on last shoot day; Thanks Dhanush & Sara Ali Khan
Akshay Kumar has wrapped up the shooting of his next film Atrangi Re. He has shared his look from the film. Take a look here
Director Aanand L Rai’s next film Atrangi Re has been in the headlines for quite some time. The film features Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar in the lead role. And today actor Akshay Kumar has wrapped up the shooting of the film
Credits :Akshay Kumar Twitter
