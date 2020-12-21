Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar flaunts quirky look at Taj Mahal; Sara Ali Khan says can’t get more Atrangi than this

Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Aanand L Rai's film, Atrangi Re with Dhanush. Recently, Akshay shared a video of himself dressed as an emperor at Taj Mahal and Sara shared his photo from the monument that has left fans excited about his quirky look.

, Sara Ali Khan have been busy shooting in the Delhi NCR region for their film, Atrangi Re. It also stars Dhanush in the lead role. While the shoot had been going on in the Delhi NCR region, recently, the crew apparently headed to the Taj Mahal to shoot. And well, from the monument of love, now Akshay and Sara have shared a quirky and offbeat update about their film. Sara shared Akshay's 'Atrangi' look from the shoot at Taj Mahal and left fans excited.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a photo of Akshay dressed as a Mughal emperor at Taj Mahal. However, with her caption, she clarified that he is not Shah Jahan but Akshay. In the photo, Akshay was seen holding a rose in his hand while he sat on a ride. With a quirky look, the Khiladi Kumar left everyone in awe. Sharing the same, Sara wrote, "Because it can't get more Atrangi than this Not Shah Jahan- Mr Kumar it is @akshaykumar."

On the other hand, Akshay shared a video of himself twirling at the entry of Taj Mahal in his emperor clad avatar. The actor seemed to be left in awe of the breathtaking view of the monument of love. Sharing the same, he wrote, "Wah Taj!#AtrangiRe @aanandlrai @arrahman @saraalikhan95 @dhanushkraja #HimanshuSharma @tseries.official @cypplofficial #CapeOfGoodFilms."

Take a look at and Sara Ali Khan's posts:

Meanwhile, when Akshay joined Sara on the sets of the film, she welcomed him in a sweet way by sharing a photo with him from the sets in Delhi. While details of Akshay's character have been kept under wraps, it is being touted to be a never-seen-before avatar of the actor. Not just this, Sara will apparently play a double role in the film. It is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Also Read| Sara Ali Khan rejoices as she welcomes Akshay Kumar to Atrangi Re shoot: So privileged to be working with you

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×