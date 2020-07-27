Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush to restart the film’s shooting from October?

Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will hit the screens in 2021 and the film is directed by Aanand L.Rai

Ever since it was announced that , Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan will be coming together for Anand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re, fans have been super excited to see these actors on screen together, and while prior to the lockdown, Sara Ali Khan was shooting in Varanasi for the film, the shooting was stalled due to the pandemic, and as per reports, the shooting of Atrangi Re will resume in October. That’s right!

As per reports, the cast and crew of Atrangi Re will follow a shooting schedule across Madurai, Delhi and Mumbai and during an interview, the director had said that amid the lockdown, he has taken out a lot of time to prepare for the upcoming schedules of Atrangi Re and he is really excited to start the next schedule. Although Sara and Dhanush had already finished the film's first schedule in Varanasi before the lockdown, Akshay is yet to start the shooting. Also, ever since the lockdown was partially lifted in Mumbai, Sara Ali Khan was snapped outside Aanand L.Rai’s office multiple times.

That said, according to reports, has charged a bomb for his special role in Atrangi Re and Pinkvilla had previously informed that the actor charged Rs 27 crore for a two-week schedule. Yes, our source said, “The superstar has a fascination with number 9, which he considers as his lucky number. He always charges a fee that adds up to the number. Although he usually charges around Rs 1 crore a day for his film shoots, for Rai's Atrangi Re, he has paid almost double. He received a whopping Rs 27 crore as his remuneration for the film," the source said.” Atrangi Re is written by Himanshu Sharma, and is slated to release in 2021.

