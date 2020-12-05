Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush & Nimrat Kaur begin 25 day last schedule in Noida, Agra

Yesterday, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan shared a still from the film as they began filming for Atrangi Re together. Now, as per a report, the final leg of shoot has begun with Dhanush, Nimrat Kaur, Akshay and Sara and will go on till December 29.

Just yesterday, we saw a photo of and Sar Ali Khan taking over the internet as the two kicked off shooting for their upcoming film, Atrangi Re together. While Dhanush and Sara have been shooting through the year minus the lockdown months, Akshay just joined the schedule yesterday. And now, if a report is to be believed, Sara, Dhanush, Nimrat Kaur and together will be shooting in Noida and Agra for Atrangi Re till December 29.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the stars of Atrangi Re would be shooting for the last schedule of 25 days in Noida and Agra. The actors would be shooting in real locations of Noida and Agra and also including some places in Old Delhi. The shooting locations also include a university campus in Noida where currently, Sara, Akshay, Dhanush are shooting. The report further revealed that Akshay and Dhanush have scenes together in this schedule of shooting. Reportedly, post that, Dhanush will kick off his South project in Delhi.

As per what a source told the national daily, "They will be shooting in real locations in and around Delhi, including Old Delhi, and a university campus in Noida, where they are currently placed, and in Agra as well. The film will wrap up with this final schedule, the last day being December 29."

Meanwhile, the film was announced earlier this year with photos of Akshay, Sara and Dhanush posing together. Atrangi Re is touted to be a cross-cultural love story and reportedly, Sara will be seen essaying her first double role in it. The film also has Akshay playing a very unique role that has been kept under wraps from day 1. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and the story is penned by Himanshu Sharma. The music of the film is being composed by AR Rahman. The initial release date was scheduled to be February 12, 2021.

