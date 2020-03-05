Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush starrer kicks off with a puja; Fans send wishes to the cast

After Sara Ali Khan shared photos from the ghats of river Ganga, today the makers of Atrangi Re announced the start of the shooting schedule of the film. Sara, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar starrer went on floors on Thursday after a puja. Check out the photo.

A film that has been the talk of the town since it was announced a few weeks back is Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re. The film is being helmed by Aanand L Rai and is penned by Himanshu Sharma. The announcement of the film was made with photos of Sara, Akshay and Dhanush lighting up the internet. As per reports, in Atrangi Re, Sara will be seen playing a double role and will romance Akshay and Dhanush in different eras.

On Thursday, producer Bhushan Kumar announced that the shooting of Atrangi Re starring Sara, Dhanush and Akshay has kicked off after a puja. Kumar took to social media to share a photo of the clapboard with ‘Atrangi Re’ written on it and announced the film is going on floors today. A day back, Sara also shared photos from the ghats of the river Ganga where she attended the Ganga aarti before kicking off her new film with Dhanush and Akshay.

Bhushan shared the photo and wrote, “Our next collaboration with @aanandlra #AtrangiRe starring @dhanushkraja, #SaraAliKhan & @akshaykumar goes on floors today Clapper board The film which is an @arrahman musical and written by #HimanshuSharma will release on Valentine’s 2021. My best wishes to the entire team.”

Meanwhile, seeing the announcement, fans also wished Sara, Dhanush and Akshay all the luck for their new project. As per reports, the film will be shot in parts of Bihar and Madurai. The music of the film will be composed by AR Rahman and will be directed by Aanand L Rai. It is slated to hit the screens on February 12, 2021.

