Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai tests COVID 19 positive, goes into quarantine; Says 'Don't feel any symptoms'

Aanand L Rai, who recently wrapped up Atrangi Re shoot with Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, has tested positive for COVID 19. The director issued a statement and mentioned he is asymptomatic and advised those in close contact to get themselves tested.

Atrangi Re filmmaker, Aanand L Rai has tested positive for COVID 19 and is currently quarantining as per instructions of Government authorities. The director was shooting for Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush in Delhi NCR recently. Just this week, the team of his film, wrapped up the Delhi schedule of Atrangi Re and celebrated together with cake. The filmmaker issued a statement on social media and urged all those who have recently been in contact with him to get themselves tested for the Coronavirus.

Sharing a statement on social media, Aanand L Rai mentioned, "I have tested COVID Positive today. Just wanted to inform everyone that I don't feel any symptoms & feel fine. I'm quarantining as instructed by authorities. Anyone who has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow D govt protocols. Thank you for your support and blessing." As soon as the filmmaker shared the statement, fans started pouring in good wishes. Many wished him a speedy recovery in the comments.

Meanwhile, he was shooting New Delhi and Agra with Dhanush, Sara and Akshay for Atrangi Re this month. Photos of the filmmaker at Taj Mahal with Sara and Akshay also had surfaced on the internet when the shoot was going on at the monument. Recently, when the shoot was wrapped up, Dhanush, Aanand, Sara and the crew of Atrangi Re got together to celebrate and photos from the same featured the director and actors happily celebrating the wrap of the shoot. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and the music is composed by AR Rahman.

Take a look at the statement:

Credits :aanand L rai Instagram

