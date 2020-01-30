Atrangi Re: Fans can’t keep calm as Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush collaborate for Aanand L Rai’s next

Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush are all set to star in Aanand L Rai’s next film, Atrangi Re. Fans of the trio took to Twitter to share what they feel about their film. Check out the reactions.

Thursday began on a happy note for all , Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush fans as they announced their collaboration with director Aanand L Rai for his next titled Atrangi Re. Akshay will be seen in the film in a special role and the Khiladi was excited about it. Sara, on the other hand, took to social media to express how lucky she felt as she will be getting to work with Aanand L Rai, Akshay and Dhanush in her next.

While Sara expressed her excitement with a bunch of adorable photos with Akshay and Dhanush, the Khiladi spoke about the same in a chat with Bombay Times. Akshay mentioned that he said yes to the film in just 10 minutes of Aanand’s narration. He also stated that the film will feature him in a role that he will never forget. While the film is slated to go on floors in March, the first photos of the cast together has left fans excited for the film.

Many Twitter users expressed their excitement on social media. A user wrote, “@dhanushkraja 's third Hindi film is with #AanandLRai. Also starring @akshaykumar and #SaraAliKhan .Titled #AtrangiRe... Produced by #BhushanKumar and #AanandLRaiMusic by @arrahman.” Another wrote, “Excitements are on hight level!! #AtrangiRe #AkshayKumar sir playing different character in this film... That also never seen before!! @akshaykumarWith music composing Legendary person #ARRahman @arrahman.”

Check out Twitter reaction:

Finally, A R Rahman giving music for a Bollywood movie, #AtrangiRe Directed by #AnandLRai#Dhanush and #SaraAliKhan in lead roles

(Cameo by @akshaykumar) Can't wait for Dhanush and Anand L Rai see together after my fav romantic movie "Ranjhanaa" — Sanjay Kumar (@sanjayhjp121) January 30, 2020

Without watching, I can say that

#AtrangiRe will be a super hit. As Anand L Rai Haven't said anything that he will bring 's stardom back. — Kane (@Kane_Willa) January 30, 2020

how does it feel to have a non dharma backup and different ph & director lineup sara ali khan. the only newcomer doing this | #SaraAliKhan #AtrangiRe | — (@swagpataudi) January 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the film will be helmed by Ananad L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film is slated to go on floors on March 1, 2020. The music will be composed by AR Rahman and it is Dhanush’s 3rd film with the director. Often Sara was snapped outside Aanand L Rai’s office which led to speculations of a project. Atrangi Re is expected to be released in 2021.

