Atrangi Re features on Times Square, an ecstatic Sara Ali Khan shares PIC on the gram

Almost all artists and performers across fields consider featuring on Times Square a matter of great pride and joy. Sara Ali Khan is no exception to this. Today, Sara’s upcoming film, Atrangi Re was featured on the landmark and the actress was quite ecstatic. Taking to her official Instagram, Sara posted a picture of the same with her millions of fans and followers.

Sara Ali Khan is not many films old in the showbiz, and yet, the young actress has successfully managed to find her space in big old Bollywood. Apart from impressing cine-goers with her acts on the silver screen, Sara also keeps them entertained and engaged on social media, where she is quite active. She often treats fans to glimpses of her life. From Sara's gorgeous photoshoots to candid pictures, knock-knock jokes to her popular ‘Hello Darshaks’ series, fans seem to love them all and keep coming back for more. And tonight, Sara has let them in on a happy moment for her, as her film finds space on the world-famous Times Square.

Sara shared a picture of Times Square on her Instagram stories. In the picture, it can be seen that Atrangi Re with a still of Sara, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar is featured on the landmark in New York. The picture is an ad for the music of the film, which is now out on a music streaming platform. Sharing this picture, Sara captioned it, “Had my dream in this city and now seeing it actualize here…(pink heart emoji)” She also tagged the director of the film, Aanand L Rai, Dhanush, and TSeries on the picture.

Atrangi Re will be releasing on an OTT platform on December 24th.

