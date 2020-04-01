Atrangi Re photos LEAKED? Sara Ali Khan's ethnic ensemble teases her look from Akshay Kumar & Dhanush starrer

Sara Ali Khan began shooting for Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush last month and photos from the film's set have been doing the rounds since then. Check out the latest photos below.

Sara Ali Khan may have not had a spectacular start to the year at the box office, but the actress has steadily moved on to her next. Sara Ali Khan began shooting for Atrangi Re alongside and Dhanush last month and photos from the film's set have been doing the rounds since then. Today, we stumbled upon some pictures of Sara shared by her fan club from the sets of Atrangi Re and looks like her ethnic look which we saw in her debut film Kedarnath is making a comeback.

In the pictures, Sara can be seen donning a blue and pink patiala suit with an off-white dupatta. As is always, the actress can also be seen wearing mojris and her tresses open. Not just that, Sara can be seen posing atop a tractor and looking into the distance. While we cannot guarantee that these photos are from the sets of Atrangi Re, they sure look interesting.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re stars the trio in pivotal roles. Speculations had earlier stated that Akshay’s role in the film may be a cameo and Sara and Dhanush will be involved romantically in a cross-cultural set up. However, Rai had refuted the cameo rumour about Akshay and had mentioned his role is important to the story.

What do you think about Atrangi Re casting? Let us know in the comments below.

