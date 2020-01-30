Atrangi Re Motion Poster: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer to release on Valentine's Day 2021

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer film 'Atrangi Re' gets a release date. Here's when Aanand L. Rai's film will hit the screens.

Ever since the news of joining Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's directorial 'Atrangi Re' has broke out, fans have been yearning to know more details about the film. Much to fans surprise, the announcement of the film's release date has been done. Yes, Antrangi Re finally has a release date and the movie will go on floors on Valentine's Day 2021. The makers have relased the first motion poster of the film and it is filled with colours, just as we expected. Akshay has a cameo in the film and it is the very first time that he will share screen space with Sara and Dhanush.

It was only recently that gave a nod for the film. While the Good Newwz actor will be seen in a pivotal cameo, the movie will be slightly quirky as the name suggests. A source had earlier informed Pinkvilla that Sara will play the main protagonist in the film. Since Sara is a big fan of Rai's films, she is super enthralled for the project. Only some moments ago, Dhanush took to his Twitter account to share the announcement teaser of Atrangi Re.

Sara also took to her Instagram account to share an adorable picture with her male co-stars. She expressed her excitement for the same and stated that she cannot believe her luck. She also added that she feels blessed to work with the Aanand L Rai in an AR Rahman musical. Sara also shared that she is extremely thankful to have the supremely talented and incredibly humble, Akshay Kumar on board with them.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai. While it is written by Himanshu Sharma. the music will be give by AR Rahman. The shooting of the film will begin from March 1st. The film is slated to release on Valentine's Day 2021, i.e. February 14 2021. The remaining cast and crew will also be announced soon. Are you excited to for Antrangi Re? Let us know in the comment section below.

