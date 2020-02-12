Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush to begin shooting in Bihar and Madurai; Akshay Kumar to join later

Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are to begin shooting for Atrangi Re in Bihar and Madurai while Akshay Kumar is to join them later.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai announced his film Atrangi Re a couple of days ago. Starring , Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush, the film is touted to be a comedy entertainer. Director Aanand L Rai terms them as funnily weird characters and clarifies that the film cannot be slotted in one genre when asked about it being a love triangle like his last outing , and starrer Zero.

In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Aanand L Rai revealed that the film rolls in next month. It is a blend of two cultures, he disclosed. Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are to start shooting for Atrangi Re in Bihar and Madurai while is to join them post the Bihar and Madurai shoot session in mid-April. The film will be shot in a start to finish schedule of 80-90 days. Director Aanand L Rai revealed that the film will wrap up by July. Akshay Kumar plays a pivotal role in the film, his character being an important one for the narrative.

Atrangi Re also marks the reunion of director Aanand L Rai and music stalwart A.R. Rahman. The music director had earlier composed music for and Dhanush starrer Raanjhanaa and now he is all set to make Sara, Dhanush and Akshay dance to his tunes in Atrangi Re. The film is slated for Valentine's Day 2021 release.

