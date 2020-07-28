  1. Home
Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush’s BTS pic from the sets will make you eager to see them together on screen

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Atrangi Re co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, and David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1
Mumbai
Post Kedarnath, Simmba and Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan’s next release is Aanand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re, and while prior to the lockdown, Sara Ali Khan was shooting in Varanasi for the film, the shooting was stalled due to the pandemic. Now after almost four months, it is being reported that the makers of Atrangi Re will restart the film’s shooting again in October. And today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a behind-the-screens photo from the sets of the film. In the photo, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush seem busy looking at something from a distance and although not much is known about the film, this photo surely makes us eager to see them on screen as soon as possible.

Now, reports suggest that the cast and crew of Atrangi Re will shoot extensively across Madurai, Delhi and Mumbai to complete the shooting of the film at the earliest, and Sara and Dhanush had already finished the film's first schedule in Varanasi. As for Akshay Kumar, he is yet to start the shooting. Also, it is being reported that Akshay Kumar has charged a gigantic fee for his special role in Atrangi Re and Pinkvilla had previously informed that the actor charged Rs 27 crore for a two-week schedule.

On the work front, besides Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 and reports suggest that the makers of Coolie No 1 will not release the film on OTT platforms and will wait until New Years to release the film in theatres.  

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush to restart the film’s shooting from October?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

Why dhanush choose projects with talentless nepo kids, first sonam now sara? Didn't anand rai watch lAK, how she is really bad? Or it is one phone call lead such pathetic actor a role, ofc it is! BOYCOTTING!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

We are not eager to see nepokids who cannot act lol PV Post it please !

