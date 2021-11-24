Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan drops 2 NEW posters with Dhanush & Akshay Kumar; Film to release on 24 Dec.

Hours after announcing that the Atrangi Re trailer will be releasing, Sara Ali Khan shared two new posters of the film featuring co-stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Not just that, the actress also revealed the film's release date. Director Aanand L Rai film will now be releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar on 24 December.

While one Atrangi Re poster features Sara, Akshay and Dhanush, the second one shows Sara hilariously dozing off as a bride with Dhanush as the groom sitting next to her. Sharing the posters, Sara captioned it, "Celebrate love that lets you be yourself #AtrangiRe Trailer out today on @DisneyPlusHotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex."

Take a look at the Atrangi Re posters below:

On Tuesday, Sara had taken to social media to introduce the romantic comedy's cast with individual motion posters. Sara plays Rinku while Dhanush will be playing the role of Vishu. However, details about Akshay's character are still under wraps.

The romantic comedy is a cross-cultural love story in which Sara will be seen romancing Akshay and Dhanush. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. With songs penned by Irshad Kamil, music maestro AR Rahman has composed the album for the film.

In fact, director Aanand L Rai recently opened up on the criticism over the unusual casting. Click the link below to find out what he had to say.

