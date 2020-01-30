Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan feels blessed to work with Akshay Kumar & Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's film; See Pics

Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar & Dhanush make for a super fun cast teaming up for Aanand L Rai's next film.

Here's a piece of good news for all the Sara Ali Khan fans! The actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2's release starring opposite rumoured ex-flame Kartik Aaryan. Meanwhile, Sara has also been roped in for Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re co-starring and Dhanush. Sara recently took to her Instagram handle and broke the news to her fans, making an official announcement.

Sara shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle, sharing the frame with and Dhanush. Going by the pictures, the trio makes for a super fun star cast. Akshay, Sara and Dhanush seem to be bonding well already and we can't wait to see their chemistry on screen. "I can’t believe my luck. My next film : ATRANGI RE. Blessed to be working with @aanandlrai sir. In an @arrahman musical. And so thankful to have @akshaykumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble @dhanushkraja and myself CANNOT WAIT TO START And cannot wait to come. Again, on Valentine’s Day 14th February 2021", Sara captioned her post.

The young starlet seems to be on a roll! This is going to be Sara's fourth film in Bollywood and she will be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar for the first time. Having Dhanush on board, this seems like a rather super fun collaboration. Not much is known about the film as yet but going by the title Atrangi Re, it suggests a humorous plot and the actors seem all set to tickle our crazy bones.

