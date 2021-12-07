Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan reveals why she calls Akshay Kumar 'Thalaivar of North' and Dhanush an 'inspiration'

Actress Sara Ali Khan is all set to be seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The young star is working with Akshay and Dhanush for the first time and when the cast was announced by director Aanand L Rai, it left fans excited about the story. Now, as the film is all set to release, Sara spoke about her experience of working with seasoned actors like Akshay and Dhanush, who have years of experience in the movie business and have established their name.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Sara revealed that she calls Akshay 'Thalaivar of the North'. She praised Akshay's energy and spark and said that it is the reason why she calls him by that name. On the other hand, she also revealed that when she was shooting with Dhanush for Atrangi Re, even after her shots were packed up for the day, she would stay behind to see Dhanush perform his scenes. She called the National-Award winning actor an 'inspiration.'

Talking about her experience Sara called working with Dhanush and Akshay 'Insane'. She said, "I call Akshay sir Thalaivar of the North, because he has so much energy, spontaneity, and spark." On Dhanush, Sara said, "Dhanush sir is an inspiration, an institution in acting. He’s a National Award-winning actor, he knows the camera like I know water. There was not a single day on set, where apart from being fun and creatively rewarding, it wasn’t a constant learning. If it was a seven to seven shift, and I had a pack up after lunch, I wouldn’t go back. I would sit and watch on the monitor, takes of Dhanush sir."

Meanwhile, on Monday evening, Atrangi Re music launch took place where AR Rahman also was present. The music of the film is one of the major highlights and hence, fans are enjoying every bit of it. Songs like Chaka Chak and Rait Zara Si have received love from fans. Atrangi Re is directed by Aanand L Rai and backed by Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24, 2021.

