Atrangi Re song Chaka Chak: Sara Ali Khan dances on her hubby Dhanush’s engagement in playful jam by AR Rahman

After a long wait to see Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re, fans can rejoice as the film is all set to release next month. Amid this, the first song, Chaka Chak, from Atrangi Re has dropped today and well, it certainly will make it to your playlist, all thanks to AR Rahman and his team. Recently, Sara had shared a special post on social media to announce the song launch on Monday and well, now, it is finally out.

Composed by AR Rahman, Atrangi Re's song Chaka Chak is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil and it features Sara in a vibrant avatar as she attends a South Indian wedding with Dhanush. In the beginning of the video of the song, we see Sara say 'Desh ki akeli biwi honge hum, jo apne khud ke pati ke sagayi pe itna khush hai (I might be the only wife in the country who is so happy on her husband's engagement)" We see Sara dancing, teasing and getting playful as he is set to get engaged to someone else. And well, the song is a refreshing, playful jam where Sara dances her heart out Shreya's vocals tug at your heart.

Take a look:



Meanwhile, Atrangi Re was slated to release in theatres. However, owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, makers decide to go the OTT way and now, Sara, Dhanush and Akshay starrer will release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24, 2021. The film's trailer showcased the life of Rinku who gets forcibly married to Vishu (Dhanush). What happens in her life after that is the story of Atrangi Re. Directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by him along with Bhushan Kumar, the film is one of the most anticipated flicks of 2021.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan ‘knocks’ & Vicky Kaushal ‘rocks’ as they are all geared up for Atrangi Re’s ‘Chakachak’ release