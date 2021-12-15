Atrangi Re Song Garda: Akshay Kumar is here to make you groove on the foot tapping number

Romantic drama Atrangi Re's trailer has received an overwhelming response from the audience. The trailer left everyone impressed, especially the onscreen chemistry of Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. These two are the lead actors of the film along with Akshay Kumar. Till now, two songs have been released. And today the makers released the third song titled Garda. The song features Akshay Kumar in it and he has donned the look of a magician.

The video opens with Akshay Kumar standing in the middle of the stage with the complete look of a magician. He is wearing a red coat with a black hat. The actor starts singing with his dance moves which will make you groove. The song is fresh and a foot-tapping number. The song is sung by Daler Mehndi. Akshay had shared the poster of the song with the caption, “Abracadabra, here we are with a magical song! Magic wand Udega #Garda on 15th Dec#AtrangiRe streaming from 24th December”.

Watch the song here:

Talking to IANS in a candid chat, Akshay had said, "I am just a part of the film but this is actually Dhanush and Sara's film. They are the main lead and I am just a character in it. So, when this film came to me I liked the story." The story revolves around Sara who belongs to Bihar and Dhanush, hails from South. Both have been married forcefully and now want to get out of the wedlock. But the whole drama starts when Sara starts feeling for Dhanush and cannot leave her boyfriend.

