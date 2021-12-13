Atrangi Re Song Garda: Akshay Kumar to spread his magic with a foot-tapping track; To release on Dec 15

Akshay Kumar has been creating a massive buzz of late courtesy his upcoming movie Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the movie also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead and is among one of the most anticipated movies of the year. And while fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to release, the makers have been adding on to their excitement with the trailer and impressive music. Keeping up with this trajectory, the makers of Atrangi Re are set to release a new song titled Garda.

Taking to his Instagram account, Akshay shared a motion poster of himself from the song Garda. In the motion poster, the superstar was seen dressed as a magician in a black sherwani with red and golden embroidery paired with black trousers and a long black hat. He was also seen holding a magic wand in his hand and looked quite excited. The motion poster also announced the release date of the song which happens to be December 15. Akshay captioned the post as, “Abracadabra, here we are with a magical song! Magic wand Udega #Garda on 15th Dec#AtrangiRe streaming from 24th December”.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s tweet:

For the uninitiated, Atrangi Re marks Akshay’s first collaboration with both Sara and Dhanush and he is all praises for the actor. In fact, he had recently shared a post for Dhanush and wrote, “Today my #AtrangiRe co-star @dhanushkraja came calling. ‘Sir, I always look up to you,’ he said. I replied, ‘I look up to your amazing talent.’ Then we both looked up. And this happened”.