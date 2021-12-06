Atrangi Re Song Rait Zara Si: Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan's love story is at the heart of AR Rahman's composition.

Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles will be releasing later this month. But ahead of the film's release, the makers are treating us with some great music. We recently witnessed Sara in her song Chaka Chak. Today, the makers released yet another song titled Rait Zara Si.

Award-winning music composer AR Rahman has brought his talent to the table and yet again we get to witness it with his song Rait Zara Si. Bringing life to AR Rahman's composition are singers Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati.

In the song, we get to see Dhanush and Sara's love story unfold after they are forcibly married. Akshay Kumar as Sara's love interest also makes an appearance. Aanand L Rai's love triangle has received some great feedback ever since the trailer dropped. Announcing the song on social media, Sara wrote, "My heart keeps pounding | For a love that's bounding | Lag rahi hai ek alag hi pyaas si | Kyunki aagayi hai #RaitZaraSi. Song out now!"

Check out Atrangi Re new song Rait Zara Si:

The Sara, Dhanush and Akshay starrer will release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24, 2021. Atrangi Re trailer showcased the life of Rinku who gets forcibly married to Vishu (Dhanush). What happens in her life after that is the story of Atrangi Re. Directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by him along with Bhushan Kumar, the film is one of the most anticipated flicks of 2021.

