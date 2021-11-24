Atrangi Re Trailer: Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar's love triangle is full of blunders, drama & action
Prior to the release of Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan had introduced the cast with individual motion posters. Sara plays Rinku while Dhanush will be playing the role of Vishu. However, details about Akshay's character were not revealed. We can now tell that Akshay is playing a magician/circus performer of sorts named Sajat.
In the trailer, we get to see the feisty Sara as Rinku who is forced to get married to Vishu aka Dhanush. He also is equally forced to get married to Rinku and thus begins the love triangle. Akshay Kumar emerges in the second half on an elephant. Rai's film is a big ticket masala entertainer and the trailer surely drops glimpses of it with AR Rahman's upbeat music.
Check out the Atrangi Re trailer below:
The romantic comedy is a cross-cultural love story in which Sara will be seen romancing Akshay and Dhanush. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. With songs penned by Irshad Kamil, music maestro AR Rahman has composed the album for the film.
Atrangi Re will begin streaming on 24 December on Disney Plus Hotstar.
