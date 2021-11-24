Atrangi Re Trailer: Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar's love triangle is full of blunders, drama & action

Director Aanand L Rai's much awaited Atrangi Re is just few weeks away from release and the makers dropped the trailer today. Starring s much awaited Atrangi Re is just few weeks away from release and the makers dropped the trailer today. Starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the romantic comedy has created a whole lot of buzz on social media.

Prior to the release of Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan had introduced the cast with individual motion posters. Sara plays Rinku while Dhanush will be playing the role of Vishu. However, details about Akshay's character were not revealed. We can now tell that Akshay is playing a magician/circus performer of sorts named Sajat.

In the trailer, we get to see the feisty Sara as Rinku who is forced to get married to Vishu aka Dhanush. He also is equally forced to get married to Rinku and thus begins the love triangle. Akshay Kumar emerges in the second half on an elephant. Rai's film is a big ticket masala entertainer and the trailer surely drops glimpses of it with AR Rahman's upbeat music.

