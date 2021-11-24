Atrangi Re Twitter reactions: Netizens give Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar starrer thumbs up

The much-awaited film Atrangi Re trailer starring actors Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar have been released today. The romantic comedy has been trending on social media. Well, the film was making a lot of news ever since it was announced. The lead actress has always shared Behind The Scene pictures from the film and maintained the excitement level. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films.

Fans have been using the hashtag Atrangi Re on Twitter and sharing positive views. To note, in the trailer, we see Sara as Rinku who is forced to get married to Vishu aka Dhanush. He also is equally forced to get married to Rinku and thus begins the love triangle. Akshay Kumar emerges in the second half. The film is a big-ticket masala entertainer and the trailer has impressed the audience a lot. In the end, A R Rahman’s music is heard and this has also raised the excitement level.

One of the users wrote, “We loved rinkuuu so much #SaraAlikhan #AtrangiRe.” Another writes, “Very much excited. Mr.Versatile - @dhanushkraja.”

Check the tweets here:

Atrangi Re is Dhanush's second film with Aanand L Rai after the 2013 film Ranjhanaa. It is Akshay Kumar's first film with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The film's shooting began in 2020. However, it was halted due to the pandemic and the lockdowns. The film will finally release on December 24 on the streaming platform Disney+Hotstar.

Also Read: Atrangi Re Trailer: Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar's love triangle is full of blunders, drama & action