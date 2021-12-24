Atrangi Re Twitter Review: Sara Ali Khan-Dhanush’s chemistry, Akshay’s cameo, AR Rahman’s music charm Tweeple

A much awaited film, Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush has finally been released today and initial reviews are in. The film stars Sara as Rinku while Dhanush is seen as Vishu. The unique love story is directed by Aanand L Rai and is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Over the past few days, Sara, Akshay and Dhanush had been promoting the film and now, as the film releases, several Twitter users have reviewed Atrangi Re.

From the initial Twitter reviews, it seems that Sara and Dhanush's chemistry, Akshay's unique cameo and AR Rahman's soulful music has won hearts. A Twitter user was all praises for Sara and Dhanush and wrote, "Are bhai #AtrangiRe climax is so good and emotional. Okay Sara is good. But hope she explore more in her upcoming movies. Dhanush ofcourse is the best part. A good film." Another fan praised Sara, Akshay and Dhanush in Atrangi Re and wrote, "Quality movie #AtrangiRe Dhanush as usual rocks , this time innocent role Sara does a good job too . Akshay impressive in his extended cameo .As Anand L Rai said AR Rahman carries the film with his BGM and 7 songs , proper Goat stuff from ARR Sparkles Do watch guys."

Take a look at Twitter reviews:

While the Twitter users so far seem to be loving the film, it remains to be seen how Atrangi Re keeps the momentum going. The film has released on an OTT platform after a long wait. It was initially supposed to release in theatres. The film's music is by AR Rahman and songs like Chaka Chak, Rait Zara Si, Garda and more have become extremely popular with fans. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Rai.

