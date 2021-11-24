Atrangi Re: Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor & others heap praises on trailer, Call it ‘chakachak’

Ever since the Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar starrer was announced, fans were jumping with joy to see the trio on the silver screen. Today, after a long wait, finally the trailer was released and we have to admit that it looks quite interesting. Praises for the trailer has been pouring in from every corner on social media. Not only fans but even Bollywood celebrities have been taking to their social media to shower the trailer with love and heave praises on the stars. From Vicky Kaushal to Janhvi Kapoor a lot of them have praised the trailer.