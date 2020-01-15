Attack: Jacqueline Fernandez shares a BTS PIC from the sets of John Abraham starrer; Check it out

Jacqueline Fernandez has recently shared a BTS picture from the sets of Attack in which she can be seen enjoying some light moments with John Abraham. Check it out.

John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez are among the most popular and beloved celebrities of the Bollywood film industry. The two of them have shown their acting prowess in all their movies and continue to do so even now. John and Jacqueline have also collaborated together for some amazing movies which include Housefull 2, Race 2 and Dishoom. Their sizzling on – screen chemistry has won the hearts of millions. Many of them want to see this amazing couple together again on silver screen.

And well, it seems like their prayers have been granted as John and Jacqueline will be collaborating together for another movie again which is titled Attack. The shooting for this movie has already started. Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a BTS picture from the sets of Attack in which she along with John Abraham can be seen enjoying some light moments as they laugh their hearts out. Jacqueline is seen wearing a black floral dress while John is seen sporting a white t – shirt.

Check out the picture below:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Jacqueline Fernandez indulging in self care at her residence is all of us)

Talking about Attack, the movie happens to be an action thriller which stars John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. It has been directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and is produced by John Abraham. The movie is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2020. Well, one thing is for sure that it will be a treat to watch John and Jacqueline’s amazing chemistry on the silver screen again.

Credits :Instagram

Read More