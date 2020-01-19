Attack: John Abraham and Rakul Preet pose for a happy picture while shooting on the sets

Recently, director Lakshya Raj Anand shared a picture with John and Rakul from the sets of Attack where the three are having fun bonding with each other.

John Abraham, who was last seen in Pagalpanti is currently busy shooting for his upcoming action film Attack. On January 8th, the shoot of the film began. John himself shared this news on his Instagram account, Sharing a picture of the clap, John wrote, "Attack” Shoot begins !!!" The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet. A few days back, Jacqueline had shared an adorable picture with John from the sets and wrote, "#attack back with the awesomest @thejohnabraham."

Recently, director Lakshya Raj Anand shared a picture with John and Rakul from the sets of Attack. In the picture shared, we can see the trio are having a gala time. They all are posing for a happy picture amidst the shoot. Sharing the picture, Lakshya wrote, "Team attackkk @thejohnabraham @rakulpreet." Jacqueline was missing from the picture though. Talking about the project, Jackie said that it’s a fantastic film and script. She is coming together again with John. The two have worked together in Housefull 2, Race 2 and Dishoom.

Attack is about John's character who will be fighting a hostage situation against terrorists for the country. The first look of the film was announced in the month of July this year. It featured John standing with a rifle and aiming for a shot. Attack is written-directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and John Abraham under the banners Kyta Productions of Wadhawan and Kapoor and JA Entertainment of Abraham. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on 14th August 2020.

