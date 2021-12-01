Attack: John Abraham & Jacqueline Fernandez to shoot a romantic number in Kochi?

John Abraham, who is currently basking in the success of Satyameva Jayate 2, seems to be on a roll. The actor has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty and one of them is Attack. Ever since the film was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear more about this. John will be seen alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in this movie. The poster of the film featuring the Dostana actor has already created hype about the film and now in the latest reports we hear that he would be shooting for a romantic number with Jacqueline soon.

According to reports in Mid-Day, the makers of Attack are working day and night and are busy wrapping up the final portions of the film on time. The John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh starrer is all set to release on Republic Day 2022. Reportedly, Lakshya Raj Anand is all set to shoot a romantic number featuring John and Jacqueline in Kochi, Kerala in the second week of December, over a three-day schedule. Yes, You heard that right!

A source close to the film has revealed, “The planning for this special number, that is one of the highlights of the film, had been on for a while and Lakshya had been on the lookout for the perfect location. Kochi with its natural beauty was the ultimate choice, and John and Jacqueline will leave for Kerala in the coming week to begin rehearsals and shoot the song from December 7th to 9th.”

Attack is an action-oriented venture and is based on a hostage crisis storyline. The film was scheduled to release on 14 August 2020 but got pushed due to COVID 19. We are sure that fans are eagerly waiting to see this John, Jacqueline and Rakul starrer.

