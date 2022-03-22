Attack: John Abraham opens up on plans for the second installment; Says ‘We have got a script ready’

John Abraham’s fans are over the moon today and rightfully so. After all, the makers of his upcoming movie Attack have unveiled a new trailer of the action thriller which has taken the internet by storm. To note, this is the second trailer of Lakshay Raj Anand’s directorial and has been a complete entertainment package. And while the second trailer of Attack is garnering rave reviews from the audience, during the trailer launch, John has spilled beans about the second installment of the thriller drama and said that they have plans to come up with the second part.

Talking about the same, John said, “We intend to make a part 2. We have got a script ready. You can only decide to make a part 2 when the studio part is on board. So, we signed on for Attack 2 with Jayanti Bhai even before the release of Attack. I can’t comment on the commercial success of Attack, as am no trade expert, but I can say that we have made a very good film. When you see our film, you will realise that our film needs to take the story forward”. He also emphasised the team of Attack wants to take the franchise forward.

Talking about Attack, the movie will also star Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in the lead. Produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions, Attack is slated to release on April 1 this year.

