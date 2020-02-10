Attack: John Abraham to play a triple role in the film? Read On

John Abraham is likely to play a triple role in the action-entertainer Attack. Director Milap Zaveri is still developing the characters and there might be a John versus John scenario in the film.

John Abraham is all set to return to the action genre. His last release Pagalpanti did not manage to stir the Box Office. However, action entertainers have always worked for the actor and his upcoming line-ups promise a high dose of the same. John is soon going to be seen in his gangster flick Mumbai Saga. Next comes Attack and finally Satyamev Jayate 2 in 2020. The first installment of the John Abraham starrer killed at the box office. The actor received critical acclaim and shone in his cop avatar.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, John Abraham spoke in length about his upcoming projects. Hinting about John versus John scenario in Attack, the actor said that director Milap Zaveri is in the process of developing a few characters in the film and he might like John to play other characters. Hence, there is a possibility that John Abraham plays a triple role in Attack. There's a lot of discussions to be done on the same, the actor says.

Talking about sequels, John Abraham said that he doesn't believe in forcing a sequel just to make money. The actor will soon be seen in 2 sequels, Satyamev Jayate 2 and Ek Villain 2 and he asserts that he loves the script of both the films which is why he is doing them. John Abraham is also a film producer and has many renowned films such as Vicky Donor, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and other films to his name. Speaking of his upcoming projects, the actor is gearing up for Gorkha with director Nikkhil Advani and Ray with Abhishek Sharma.

