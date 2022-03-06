Attack Part 1: John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez & Rakul Preet Singh starrer’s trailer to be out tomorrow

John Abraham has been creating a massive buzz for her impressive line-up of films. The actor had recently made the headlines after he announced his first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan with Pathan and unveiled an intriguing teaser of the same. And while fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie, John has now shared another update and this time for his new movie Attack Part 1. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 1 this year and now, the actor has unveiled the trailer release date of the movie.

Taking to his Instagram handle, John Abraham shared an intriguing poster of Attack Part 1. In the poster, he was seen boasting an intense expression holding guns in his hands and was ready to take on the enemies. While the poster added on to the excitement for the movie, John revealed that the trailer of Attack Part 1 will be out tomorrow. He wrote, “GET READY FOR #ATTACKin1 #ATTACKTRAILER OUT TOMORROW! #Attack - Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1st April, 2022”.

Take a look at John Abraham’s post:

Apart from John, the movie will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead and will be an action entertainer with John playing the role of a super soldier. Earlier, talking about the movie, the Satyameva Jayate actor had stated in a statement, “The film goes down a road no other action films here have tried. There’s a sci-fi angle, a complex drama and there’s a question mark on how India handles terrorists. It takes into account what our history is and who we are as a nation”.